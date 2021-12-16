Tony Khan On Favorite AEW TV & PPV Matches Of 2021, His Pick For Breakout Performer Of the Year

In a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement prior to Winter Is Coming, Tony Khan discussed his favorite AEW matches in 2021, his pick for breakout performer of the year, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Tony Khan on his favorite AEW matches in 2021: “Favorite TV match would be St. Patrick’s Day Slam, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in a Lights Out Match. Favorite pay-per-view match would be Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers in a Steel Cage Match at All Out. I also thought CM Punk vs. Darby Allin was outstanding. There’s been so many great pay-per-view matches. Darby and MJF had such a great match at [Full Gear]…..I would absolutely say the 30-minute draw between Danielson and Omega would be right there with the Britt and Thunder Rosa match. Fenix and PAC vs. Young Bucks match from April 14 was outstanding. Also, we opened the year with Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix.”

On his favorite moment of the year: “TV, it would be The First Dance, and the arrival of CM Punk. Then, on pay-per-view, I would say the end of All Out where Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole – the double reveal.”

On his pick for breakout performer of the year: “In my opinion, it was Dr. Britt Baker, the world champion. We talked about how I thought that was my favorite TV match, and she went from there and took that platform in the big main event match on Dynamite at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam. She didn’t win the Lights Out Match, but she proved how tough she was by fighting through it. She really took that and built off that performance in that match and she kicked ass the rest of the year. She’s not only had great wrestling matches, but she’s really built herself a star. Another great champion I think had a breakout year, Darby Allin as TNT Champion, and what a breakout year he had. He’s had these amazing matches with CM Punk and MJF.”

