wrestling / News

UPDATEDx2: Tony Khan Has Not Filed To Run For House of Representatives

February 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Khan AEW Image Credit: AEW

UPDATE 2: Tony Khan himself has now denied that he is running for Congress. In a post on Twitter, he wrote:

The fact checking standard for @ProFootballTalk reporting is far lower than that of @AEW’s roving reporter @tonyschiavone24. I’m definitely not running for Congress; this filing is faker than Eddie Gilbert’s apology to Tommy Rich in 1984. PFT sources as trustworthy as @The_MJF.

UPDATE: It appears the story about Tony Khan filing to run for the US House of Representatives is false. Several reporters took to Twitter after the news broke to note that Khan is not, in fact, running for the federal government. He is not listed an an active candidate for Congress with the Florida Division of Elections & Federal Elections Commission. While the statement of candidacy is on the FEC website (as shown below), Khan is not listed as a candidate on the website.

Original: Bet you didn’t expect to read that headline today. AEW President Tony Khan has officially filed with the Federal Election Commission to run for the US House of Representatives. He filed the paperwork on September 13, 2021 and registered as a Democrat. He will also self-fund his campaign.

If Khan makes the ballot, he will run against Republican John Rutherford for Florida’s fourth district.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tony Khan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading