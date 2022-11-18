Tony Khan On The Elite’s Return At Full Gear, Their Rivalry With Death Triangle

The Elite are making their AEW TV returns at Full Gear with a chance to get back the Trios Championship, and Tony Khan weighed in on their return. Khan spoke during the AEW Full Gear media call on Wednesday and was asked about the Elite’s return.

Khan said he couldn’t comment on the investigation into the All Out backstage brawl that resulted in the Elite’s suspension, instead pivoting to talk about their in-ring return and rivalry with Death Triangle. You can see the highlights below:

On The Elite’s return at Full Gear: “Well, I can’t comment on the investigation at this time, but I would comment on their wrestling status. The Trios Championship, they were the winner of the World Trios Championship at All Out, and the title was vacated in Buffalo and we crowed the Death Triangle as champions. And they’ve gone on I think to be great champions.”

On the rivalry between The Elite and Death Triangle: “And really, I believe they are arguably the two greatest trios in the history of AEW. They have a rivalry that goes back many years, and even in some ways predates AEW with the Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers. And I believe Kenny Omega and PAC have one of the great singles rivalries in AEW as well. And the trios have had great matches across singles and tags, on the Homecoming episode of Dynamite [on] January 12st, 2020 they had an amazing match. Of course, not long after that Kenny Omega and PAC had a classic singles match… I can’t wait to see the trios match. So from a wrestling standpoint, I think it sets up to be very exciting. And I think that people are excited to see Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks back, they have fans all over the world. So it’s a very compelling reason to watch the PPV to begin with.”

