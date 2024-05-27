Tony Khan On MJF’s Return to AEW TV, Happy To Have Him Back

Tony Khan shared his thoughts on MJF’s AEW TV return during the post-Double or Nothing media scrum. Khan was asked about MJF sticking with AEW and whether it was a contract extension or now contract; he didn’t answer that but instead talked about the former World Champion taking time off to heal up and bringing him back at the five year anniversay show.

“Well, it’s great to get MJF here in AEW for the long haul,” Khan said. “It was something that coming out of Worlds End, obviously his future was uncertain. He was beat up physically, I think after some of the things that happened with Adam Cole mentally, and if made a lot of sense for MJF to take the time and I understood that.

He concluded, “And he’s a huge part of AEW. He’s a former World Champion, he’s someone that has been here with us from the very beginning, from the very first match in the history of AEW five years ago this weekend. And it’s great to have MJF back here in AEW. It was something really special for the fans for the five year anniversary on a great night.”

