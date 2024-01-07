– During a recent interview with Going Ringside, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed Adam Copeland joining AEW last year, making his debut at AEW WrestleDream on October 1. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Khan on Copeland reaching out to AEW: “I think the timing of it was we had a pay-per-view October 1, and it was right around then Adam Copeland’s contract expired. He reached out to me, and also really for me, the timing of it made a lot of sense to have Adam Copeland come into AEW.”

Khan’s thoughts on Copeland: “He’s one of the greatest wrestling stars in the world. I believe Adam Copeland is somebody who still delivers the best matches and brings fans from all over the world to AEW, so it’s an honor having Adam Copeland in AEW. ‘The Rated R Superstar’ has renewed his rivalry and his great history with Christian Cage, the Patriarch of AEW, the TNT Champion, and having those two in AEW, it’s something really special.”

Copeland beat Griff Garrison via submission in a singles matchup on last night’s edition of AEW Collision.