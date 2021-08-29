Tony Khan Says He Will Be Adding More Wrestlers To AEW In Next 4-6 Months

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio (via Fightful), Tony Khan spoke about adding more wrestlers to the roster of AEW and said that there will be several additions over the next four-to-six months. Here are highlights:

On the rumors that AEW will sign Bryan Danielson: “I can’t answer that question. I mean, it’s fair for you to ask that question, but I couldn’t address that on the Observer today. But it’s fair enough for you to ask it. He’s one of the all-time greats.”

On more AEW signings: “I’m definitely going to make multiple additions over the next four to six months. I think there’ll be some activity in the near future. I can’t specify exactly what it is and I don’t think anybody would really want me to. Just like nobody would have wanted any combination of anything going into The First Dance of what it was, or how it was going to come off. But I definitely will be active and have been active signing people from day one in this company. Recruiting talent is key to any wrestling company. It’s key to any sports business, whether it’s the NFL or English football or wrestling. In this case of wrestling, I think we’ve built as good a roster as I believe you could build in this amount of time, with so many stars, a really really great core of people that have been here from day one, and we’ve expanded consistently. I think the additions we’ve made have been a lot of smart additions and really are very well positioned now with expanding our TV and adding a third hour. This is when I really wanted to kick into full gear so to speak. But the timing of it is perfect because going into All Out, which is definitely without a doubt going to be the biggest PPV event we’ve done in our history.”