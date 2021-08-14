Tony Khan Says Next Week’s AEW Rampage Will be a ‘One-Time Historic TV Event’

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso spoke to AEW President Tony Khan following the end of last night’s debut episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. He also teased that next week’s live episode of Rampage in Chicago, The First Dance, will be a special “historic” television event. Below are some highlights.

Khan on how the show went: “This was one of the biggest nights in the history of the company, and it was a great show. We went in with a tremendous card of three championship matches and a plan to deliver the best one-hour wrestling TV show anyone’s seen in a very long time. We needed to hit a home run, and we did. Everyone across the board, including production and staff, did a tremendous job.”

Khan on the goal for last night’s show: “We highlighted our people, and that led to great moments. Tonight was all about showing fans the top stars of AEW, ones that are becoming mainstream names in wrestling and even outside of it, too. This is the perfect time to launch Rampage, and I wanted to go in as hot as possible. Next week’s Rampage is ‘The First Dance’ and I think everyone knows what to expect — and everyone is very excited. We built a foundation here for what you’re going to see next week. This was a huge premiere, and there is tons of anticipation for next week in Chicago.”

Tony Khan on Fuego del Sol getting the contract offer after his loss to Miro: “That was a complete shoot. Fuego had no idea that was going to happen. Sammy was the only person I told, and Fuego was legitimately surprised to receive the contract he’s been dreaming of and chasing.”

On next week’s The First Dance show: “This show belongs to the wrestling fans. Now is the time for more AEW on TNT and TBS. There is only more excitement to come in the weeks ahead. I’ve looked forward to this day for so long, and this was a great debut for Rampage. It’s a totally different format for us, and next week will be a very atypical episode of Rampage. I’m so excited for what is ahead next week. We’re going to give people very special wrestling television. The First Dance is going to be a one-time, historic wrestling television event.”