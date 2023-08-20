wrestling / News
Tony Khan on Sting Having One of the Greatest Runs of His Career in AEW
– During a recent appearance on The Chase McCabe Show, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed the career of WWE Hall of Famer Sting ahead of AEW All In. Khan stated the following (via Fightful):
“When you talk about some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, for me, it starts and ends with Sting. He’s one of the all-time legends, he’s one of my all-time favorites. He’s still a huge part of AEW. One of the greatest things we’ve accomplished is bringing Sting out of retirement. He is still wrestling to this day. He is undefeated in AEW, in fact, and on the greatest run of his career, right now, here in AEW.”
At AEW All In, Darby Allin will team with Sting against The Mogul Embassy’s AR Fox and Swerve Strickland in a Coffin Match. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at the Wembley Stadium in London. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
