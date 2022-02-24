Tony Khan Gives Update on ‘Massive’ AEW Announcement, Says It’s Coming Soon

Tony Khan has given an update on his “massive” announcement for AEW that he teased last week. During a video ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Khan noted that he can’t make the announcement yet because a deal is still in progress and he’s bound by NDAs.

“I can’t yet [reveal the announcement], but I hopefully will be able to soon,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “We’re working on something massive, the legal team has us under NDAs so I can’t reveal all the details. But suffice to say, we’re working on something that’s going to be really great for the fans and the wrestlers, and it’s going to be awesome.”

He continued to note, “I am so excited, and I don’t know exactly when we’ll be able to tell the fans, but I know that it’s coming very soon so stay tuned to AEW. Stay tuned to AEW, I promise you something big is coming.

“It’s not like ‘The First Dance’ where I can put a date and a time and a place on it and say that I know exactly when, but it is like ‘The First Dance’ in that I know something big and important is coming to AEW and I’m very excited about it. It’s a little bit different than anything we’ve done before, but it’s going to be awesome.”