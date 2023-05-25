Tony Khan Gives Update On Sting’s In-Ring Future, Wants Him To Stay As Long As He Wants To

Sting has been absent from AEW TV for a bit, and Tony Khan recently gave an update on the AEW legend’s in-ring future. Sting hasn’t wrestled since late March, and Khan was asked about his status on the Double Or Nothing media call on Thursday. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On Sting’s in-ring future: “I am going to try and keep Sting wrestling and active as long as he wants to do it. He hasn’t really given me a set time. He’s mentioned it at times that he’s not going to wrestle forever. Truth be told, I would like Sting to compete as long as he wants. I really think he adds so much to the company and going forward, as we add more TV shows, more presence on TBS and TNT for AEW, having somebody like Sting in the company, such a great star and a great business asset for the company, but also a great person. We love having him here and I would love for Sting to stay as long as he could.”

On Sting’s eventual retirement match: “Whenever he does decide that it’s time for his last match, we would definitely want to make it a big event and I think it’s one of, frankly, the biggest moments out there in pro wrestling right now; Sting’s retirement match. I think if you took all the big ideas, and I’m not just talking about in AEW, I’m talking in the entire world of pro wrestling, if you took all the biggest things and biggest ideas and put them on paper, I think you’d be hard pressed to come up with things more interesting than Sting’s retirement match or the kind of things that would get fans all over the world more interested or excited. It’s definitely something that will eventually be a major asset to the company, but in the meantime, Sting himself is a major asset to the company and I don’t want to try and leverage his retirement for short-term gain. Right now, the person we’re getting is so incredibly valuable to the company.”