Tony Khan Weighs In On Possibly Having Intermissions at AEW PPVs

Tony Khan discussed the possibility of intermissions on AEW PPVs, noting that he’s willing to consider it if fans like the idea. Khan was on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday promoting tonight’s Dynamite and talked about AEW’s The House Always Wins house show that took place last Friday. While discussing the show, he talked about how having an intermission allowed fans to have a break and he may be willing to do them at PPVs.

“We have great and we could do that,” he said (per Fightful). “Also, a [countdown] clock. If you watch the Road To or the countdown, you might’ve seen them, but that’s even better. They are part of the pay-per-view, putting some up. I think it’s a good idea. If [Busted Open hosts Tommy Dreamer and Dave LaGreca] like it, that makes me feel a little better. Maybe it’s a good idea. If the fans like it, then maybe it’s a good idea.”

That said, when he encountered some opposition to the idea online, he was willing to reconsider, writing: