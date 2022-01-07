Tony Khan Discusses Symbolic Moment Of Former WWE NXT Stars Headlining Last AEW Dynamite On TNT

Tony Khan made his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, and one of the topics he discussed former WWE NXT stars headlining last AEW Dynamite on TNT, going up against the Undisputed Era in the Wednesday Night Wars, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on former WWE NXT stars headlining last AEW Dynamite on TNT: “We battled so much of the Wednesday Night Wars in Daily’s Place. It was the last show on TNT and Daily’s Place was the perfect place for the show. I thought it was a symbolic match of the Wednesday Night Wars and thought it was cool that was how we ended it.”

On going up against the Undisputed Era in the Wednesday Night Wars: “I also think, had it been done the other way, in the other place, they would have been more likely to have their own homegrown stars go over. We’ve seen that in the past with Sting at WrestleMania, the Invasion, generally there was a feeling that they wanted to protect their homegrown people even though these people that came in, they are now your people too. There is a very short-sighted element to the booking I’ve seen of the new in-bound people when they are the people you were fighting against in the war. My perspective is totally different. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and now Kyle O’Reilly were a game planning nightmare. When you were laying out the game plan, how we were going to win this week. What do they have, what do we have, how we were going to stack up the show and do better ratings, thankfully we were able to do and keep the lights on, but it was tough sledding. Every week was a fight, that’s why it was a war. Those guys were a match up nightmare. Now that they are on our team, it makes me want to utilize them more than ever.”