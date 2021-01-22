wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone Reportedly Dealing With Pain Issues
January 22, 2021
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW announcer Tony Schiavone is dealing with “significant” knee and back pain. It wasn’t revealed exactly what the cause of his pain is.
Schiavone wears many hats in AEW, working as an announcer, an interviewer and handling things like the Dynamite Post-Show and AEW Unrestricted podcast.
