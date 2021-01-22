wrestling / News

Tony Schiavone Reportedly Dealing With Pain Issues

January 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Schiavone AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW announcer Tony Schiavone is dealing with “significant” knee and back pain. It wasn’t revealed exactly what the cause of his pain is.

Schiavone wears many hats in AEW, working as an announcer, an interviewer and handling things like the Dynamite Post-Show and AEW Unrestricted podcast.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tony Schiavone, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading