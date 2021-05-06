Tony Schiavone Says AEW Would Sign Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe If They Could

During last night’s AEW Dynamite Post-Show (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Schiavone was asked about the possibility of AEW signing Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe, and said they would if they could. Joe was released from WWE last month while Bryan’s contract expired last week. Here are highlights:

On possibly signing Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe: “You know what? If we could, maybe we would. But we don’t book ’em, do we?”

On a return of chair shots to the head: “I don’t know if we saw a return, but we saw some pretty stiff shots. I’m sure they’re gonna look at it and reevaluate.”

On Paul Wight wrestling in AEW: “Never say never on that one.”

On a United States title: “I highly doubt it, because to many championships doesn’t make sense. If that does happen, it’ll be after a few years.”

On Kenny Omega going after the WWE title: “We’ll see what we can do about that, but again, we don’t book ’em.”

Schiavonie also didn’t rule out the possibility of a Trios title, a Dark title or a Hardcore title.