Tony Schiavone Says Sting Is Okay After Dynamite, Explains Why He Took Bump

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Sting take a powerbomb from Brian Cage, which alarmed several fans. Sting, who is 61, initially retired from the WWE due to a neck injury and spinal stenosis. During the latest edition of the Dynamite Post-Show, Tony Schiavone was asked why AEW allowed the Stinger to take the bump.

He said: “Because he obviously wants to and he obviously thinks it’s good for business. And by the way, as scary as that may be, and I know what you’re getting at, he’s okay. So there you go.”

Later in the episode, a fan said they were scared when the spot happened. He added: “I was too. As a matter of fact, I was shocked to be honest with you.”