Tony Yayo Appreciates John Cena Crediting Him For ‘You Can’t See Me’ Gesture

Rapper Tony Yayo was using “You Can’t See Me” before John Cena popularized it, and he recently shared his thoughts on Cena crediting him for the gesture. Cena has often credited Yayo for coming up with the gesture in a G-Unit video and in a recent interview with Vlad TV, Yayo spoke about Cena acknowledging him.

“John Cena, just give me a million dollars or something,” he joked (per Fightful). “Give me a million. Let me get a million. That’s worldwide [laughs]. Nah, that’s cool man. He always gives me my props for it. He doesn’t have to do that. He’s an icon out here. Shoutout to him. That dance was created of me being on the run. I was on the run in the In Da Club video. A lot of people don’t know that. I was trying not to show my face. I’m the first artist that was on the run that went to Barcelona, Europe, was around Eminem. I was the run.”