– WWE trading card partner, Topps, announced a new WrestleMania Patch Program starting later this weekend. For WrestleMania 41, All Superstars will be wearing a WrestleMania Patch on their gear. After the event, each patch will be placed into a 1/1 trading card.

The 1/1 cards will then be inserted into random packs of an upcoming trading card set for lucky fans to find. Additionally, Topps will also have Debut Patches. So, when a Superstar has their first match on Raw or SmackDown, they will wear the corresponding Debut Patch on their gear. Then, the patch will be placed into a signed 1/1 trading card and inserted into a lucky pack. Here is the full announcement:

“All Superstars scheduled for a match at WrestleMania on April 19-20 will wear the WrestleMania Patch (with many wearing it on their boots). And starting at RAW on April 21, ALL Superstars making their first main-roster appearance will be wearing a Main Roster Debut Patch (a program that will continue for any main roster debut in any future RAW or Smackdown). All patches will be removed from the Superstar after the match and then inserted into a one-of-one trading card, with the Superstar later adding their autograph. There will also be custom authentication on the card — a COA/Fanatics Authentics hologram – as well as day, date and name of the event. Sets including WrestleMania Patch and Main Roster Debut Patch cards will hit hobby shops later this year. Debut patch programs from Topps started in March 2023 with MLB, extending to MLS in 2024.”

