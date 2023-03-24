Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen Set For MLW War Chamber

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Tony Deppen and Tracy Williams for MLW War Chamber on April 6. The event happens at the Melrose Ballroom in New York. The match will be a first round match in the Opera Cup.

Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Stage 1 of the 2023 edition of the Opera Cup will showcase the sweet science of grappling as two top level technicians make their MLW debut.

Brooklyn’s “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams, pound-for-pound one of the most gifted grapplers and strikers in the sport, will mix it up with the infamously antagonistic Tony Deppen.

Deppen, a 14-year veteran, is a dynamic all-around wrestler, winning championships from the US to Japan.

Who will advance to stage 2 of the Opera Cup and fight for the coveted trophy? With the stakes high and their reputations on the line, expect a classic April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.