Trailer Arrives For Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez

WWE and Hulu released a trailer for the upcoming reality show Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, which hits Hulu on February 2.

Here’s a synopsis: Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez” is a fun, exciting peek into the personal lives of WWE’s hottest couple. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s road to WrestleMania is a wild ride, as Montez continues his ascent and Bianca fights to hold on to her title. With the support of their tight knit group of friends, family and fellow superstars, the dynamic duo somehow always manages to pull off the impossible.