wrestling / News

Trailer Released For Season 2 of Miz and Mrs.

November 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Miz & Mrs. Miz and Mrs.

USA Network and WWE have released the trailer for the second season of Miz and Mrs., which will return in 2020. The series was renewed for season two back in April for twenty more episodes. It had earned over a million viewers consistently throughout the first season.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Miz and Mrs., Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading