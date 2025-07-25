Travis Scott and WWE Experience Alleged Fallout in Working Relationship

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre recently took shots at Travis Scott, calling him a ‘piece of shit’ for ruining the main event of Wrestlemania 41. Scott was widely criticized for how long he took to get to the ring to interfere in the match. However, this is the first time a WWE superstar has been so outwardly negative about it.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been a complete falling out between Scott and WWE, although details as to why have remained undisclosed. This is why it’s now considered ‘open season’ for stars like McIntyre to take shots at him.

Scott was originally set to be the celebrity surprise in WWE 2K25’s New Wave Pack DLC. However, he was removed and El Grande Americano took his spot. Aleister Black was also added to the game as a replacement for Scott. Sources close to the situation noted that while several celebrities, including three NBA players, are featured in the game, fans have expressed a preference for wrestlers over celebrities. Still, WWE hopes that including high-profile celebrities will attract their large fan bases to the game.