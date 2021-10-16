Trevor Murdoch Expects NWA to be on Major TV Network in the Next Five Years

– Speaking to the Battleground podcast, NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion Trevor Murdoch discussed the future of the NWA and how much the NWA World title means to him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Trevor Murdoch on how important the NWA World title is to him: “It was as real as it’ll ever be, gentlemen. Like, I had a lot of fans in that building. A lot of fans that had seen some of my earlier matches, even before when I met Harley, but my wife and kids, they’ve seen it all. Yeah, so it was almost just as much of a payoff for them too because they knew how important the NWA World Heavyweight Title is to me and they know how closely the NWA has kind of been embedded into my DNA throughout the years especially with Harley Race being my trainer and mentor they knew the significance of what it meant for me to be you know the real world champion.”

On where he sees the NWA five years from now: “Five years? NWA [will be] for sure on a major television network. As for me, I see myself at the very least, a two-time NWA World Champion. I’m not gonna sit here and try to gloat and say, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be a world champion in five years,’ you know? Let’s, let’s be realistic here, guys. Again, that goes back to NWA being real. What if I had one more, like a bucket list? I would like to find a tag team partner and become NWA World Tag Team Champion.”

On his plans as champion: “I’ve got no plans on dropping the world title or losing anybody for a long period of time. But I’d also like to be able to help the company grow, you know, there’s, there’s gonna be a time where I’m gonna step out from a camera, like, I’m not gonna be in front of the camera anymore. I’m 43 years old gentleman. I’ve been in the business for a very long time. Physically, my body’s gonna eventually Tell me one morning, and don’t get me wrong. It gives me hints every day, but one day it’s going to tell me when enough is enough. So I would like to be behind the camera, and helping some the next generation of guys, and helping create some of the next storylines and be able to just continue, what we’ve started and what we’re, I want, I want to find guys that can carry on the legacy and feel as much pride in NWA as I do.”