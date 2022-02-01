Trevor Murdoch Wants NWA To Explore Territory-Style System To Expand Its Reach

Trevor Murdoch was recently interviewed by Music Man Malcolm, and the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion discussed a variety of topics, including the possibility of the company expanding its reach.

Murdoch noted that he’d love to see the NWA explore more areas throughout the country, with the goal of mirroring a territory-style system (via Fightful):

“Just like anything else, we’re going to grow and we’re getting bigger and bigger with each show. What I personally would like to see is for the NWA to not so much focus on just one place, but hitting old school territories. I can see us, if we do it properly and build it properly, having a one night trip to Hammerstein Ballroom, but then hitting North Carolina and Florida. Do those major territories. I’m not talking about going in and trying to dominate. Too many promoters are going to go out there and say, ‘this is where we wrestle, we own this area and this region.’ Horseshit. Everybody can love it all. I would really love to see NWA follow a territory-style system. That’s what we’re closely getting to. We established ourselves in Atlanta, and that’s what you need to do, now we’re working towards the Tennessee end of it. I’m hoping, eventually, we can do a Florida run. That’s another reason why we went to St. Louis, NWA was such a hot bed for pro wrestling with wrestling at the Chase,” he said.

Murdoch will defend his title against Mike Knox on tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr.