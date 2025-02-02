wrestling
Various News: Triple H Believes In Joe Hendry, Grizzled Young Veterans On Hey! (EW)
– Triple H is a believer in Joe Hendry, as he noted with a photo after the Royal Rumble. Hendry made his Royal Rumble debut on Saturday and Triple H posted a backstage photo with the TNA Champion, as you can see below.
Triple H wrote simply, “I Believe. @joehendry #RoyalRumble”
I Believe. @joehendry #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/juZ9uM9Ksp
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 2, 2025
– AEW posted the latest episode of Hey! (EW) featuring the Grizzled Young Veterans:
