wrestling

Various News: Triple H Believes In Joe Hendry, Grizzled Young Veterans On Hey! (EW)

February 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joe Hendry 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

– Triple H is a believer in Joe Hendry, as he noted with a photo after the Royal Rumble. Hendry made his Royal Rumble debut on Saturday and Triple H posted a backstage photo with the TNA Champion, as you can see below.

Triple H wrote simply, “I Believe. @joehendry #RoyalRumble”

– AEW posted the latest episode of Hey! (EW) featuring the Grizzled Young Veterans:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Grizzled Young Veterans, Hey! (EW), Joe Hendry, Triple H, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading