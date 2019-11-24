Triple H Says Director of NXT TakeOver: WarGames Didn’t Know Who Britt Baker Was, That He’d Never Want To Get A Talent Heat With Their Employer

During the post-NXT TakeOver: WarGames conference call, Triple H talked about AEW star Britt Baker being shown on camera during the show. He said that the director didn’t know who Baker was and simply went to the person he felt had the most concerned look on her face and that he’d never want to get anyone heat with their employer.

On the director not knowing who Baker was: “I just had this conversation, I just saw her a minute ago, and I said it to Adam before I saw her, I was like, ‘Oh, dude, they took a shot that,’ I swear this, the director that took the shot didn’t know who it was, just went to the woman in the crowd who had the most concerned, crazy look on her face, and he took the shot. The second he took the shot, somebody next to him said who, and he got off the shot.”

On if he has a problem with Baker being shown during the broadcast: “I don’t have a problem with it in any way, shape or form, and then to not address it, then it’s the elephant in the room that you don’t address, you’re making it, now it’s weird, right? So you gotta address it. I don’t have a problem with it, any way, shape, or form.”

On not wanting to get any talent in a position that gets them heat: “I would never want to put a talent in that position. I get why she is here, I get who she is here with, and I would never want to put her in a position where I took a shot of her and it gets her heat, or it gets her, to have a problem with her employers, and people, and what she’s doing, I wouldn’t want that to be a problem for her. And it very easily could be, and it also can create a problem, not that anyone on the internet would wind stuff up, ever, but it just makes something sometimes that is nothing, right? So when I saw that, at first, I was like, ‘Oh my God, was that just Britt?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, I feel bad,’ because I don’t want to ever put somebody like that in a position where that could be problematic, for anyone, it just doesn’t need to happen.”

On this being the second time Baker has been shown in the crowd at an NXT event: “Unfortunately, it’s the second time it has happened, for whatever reason. I don’t know, I gotta talk to the people and everybody will not believe in this and will think that this is absolutely not, but one other time, she was sitting right next to Steph, we just took Steph in the camera shot and I don’t know that anybody at that moment in time even knew who it was sitting next to Steph, they just thought it was somebody sitting next to Steph. It’s just one of those things. I don’t have a problem with it at all. I don’t have a problem with it being on camera. I don’t have a problem saying it. I just would never want it to be problematic for somebody else.”

On being happy for Baker: “Look, I’m happy for her, she’s got a good thing going on, she’s killing it, she’s doing a great job, and that’s awesome. And I certainly would never want that to interfere with what she does.”

