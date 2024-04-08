Triple H Talks Changes To WWE Production, Says There’s So Much More To Come

Triple H weighed in on the changes to WWE’s production approach and methods following WrestleMania 40, teasing that there’s a lot more to come. The Game talked in the post-show presser about how Lee Fitting has been working with him and Nick Khan to make changes, and said they have plenty of things planned but are rolling them out gradually. You can see highlights below:

On Lee Fitting’s work: “From a production standpoint, from a what we’re doing. From the look, the feel, all of it. You see changes happening every week on TV, and there’s going to be more of them. But you see them, and I see people excited by them and just loving the changes that are made. But I am telling you there is so much more to come. We made a conscious decision together, Lee, Nick and myself, to slowly rollout some of those changes over time. There is a lot more coming.

But when I tell you, Lee Fitting, man I love working with him. He has a passion for this, just like we do. Might be new, but man he is all in. And for me, he’s the kind of guy I want to go to work FOR. I want to do stuff to make his job easier, I want to collaborate with him, so I can’t say enough good stuff about him. A lot of the change you see and a lot of the success you’re seeing comes from lee fitting.”

On the innovations they’ve been doing: “We’re just trying new stuff. And seeing what works and what doesn’t. The stuff that doesn’t work, all right, we won’t do that one again. The stuff that works? Amazing. Let’s not run into the ground, but let’s do some cool stuff. We’re trying things, we’re trying different camera angles, different shots. We’re just — you know what we’re doing? Having s**tload of fun, right? And we talk about it all the time, all of us. Nick, Lee myself, everybody. The ideas are coming from everywhere now. It’s amazing to me to go on the floor and have people I have never heard say, ‘Hey, what if we tried this?’ ‘All right, let’s try it and see where it goes.’ I love having that, and having ideas, collaborating. I would rather have all of the ideas then a few of them. So they are coming from everywhere, now. We’re collaborating, and to me that is what will make this special.

“And as far as innovation goes, I don’t think we have even scratched the surface yet of the stuff that we’re gonna come out with in the next year or two. So we’re gonna have a lot of fun. And as the rock would say, just enjoy the ride.”

