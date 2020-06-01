wrestling / News

Various News: Tully Blanchard Not Happy With Shawn Spears, Joe Hendry & Session Moth Martina Do Children’s Trivia Challenge

June 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shawn Spears Tully Blanchard AEW Dynamite 11-7-19

– Tully Blanchard is, to say the least, not pleased with what he saw from Shawn Spears at Double or Nothing and let Spears have it in a new promo. Spears posted a video of Blanchard getting fired up and taking him to task for his loss to Dustin Rhodes at the PPV; you can check that out below.

– ROH posted a video of Joe Hendry and Session Moth Martina doing a children’s trivia challenge. You can see that below, which is described as follows:

This week, Joe Hendry challenges Session Moth Martina to answer 15 questions aimed at grade-school students. Can Martina rise to the occasion or face an unthinkable punishment?

