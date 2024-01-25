Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling Announces Return, Sponsored by Nightmare Factory

Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling has announced that it will return with an event on February 8, sponsored by the Nightmare Factory. The event takes place in Atlanta. The Nightmare Factory filed to trademark the TCW brand in November. Here’s the press release:

Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling Returns with Grand Relaunch Sponsored by Nightmare Factory!

First event to take place on February 8th in Atlanta.

MCDONOUGH, Georgia – Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling (TCW), an independent professional wrestling promotion founded in 2000 by WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, announced its highly anticipated revival in McDonough, Georgia, signaling the next chapter of the TCW legacy. The first event will be sponsored by WWE’s Cody Rhodes’ Atlanta based wrestling school, The Nightmare Factory, promising an entertaining and exciting evening for wrestling fans of all ages!

After a 20 year hiatus,TCW is making a triumphant return to the ring and will recapture the excitement, adrenaline and glory of the original events featuring non-stop action and great matches. The inaugural relaunch event will take place at the Nightmare Factory on February 8th. It will feature top-tier talent and emerging wrestlers trained at The Nightmare Factory, a renowned training facility for aspiring wrestlers in Atlanta Georgia.

“Proud to be a part of TCW brought to you by the Nightmare Factory, a place for wrestling’s future stars to hone their skills while making new memories for wrestling fans. See you at the matches!” – Teil Rhodes, Executive Vice President

Tickets for the event will available tomorrow, 1/26 through https://www.eventcreate.com/e/tcwrelaunch

For additional information please go to https://www.eventcreate.com/e/tcwrelaunch

About Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling:

Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling was a prominent wrestling organization founded by WWE Hall of Famer and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Dusty Rhodes (aka The American Dream) in 2000. The promotion is known for its electrifying matches and commitment to entertaining wrestling fans in the southeast.

About Nightmare Factory:

Established in 2020 by WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes & QT Marshall, The Nightmare Factory is a professional wrestling performance center and training facility dedicated to shaping the next generation of wrestling talent. It is located in Atlanta Georgia.