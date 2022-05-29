wrestling / News

Two Impact Wrestling Stars Have Backstage Producer Roles

May 28, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
A report from PWInsider has revealed that Rhyno and Madison Rayne have both been working on recent Impact Wrestling tapings in a producer role. Rayne is currently also one half of the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The report notes that Rayne has been producing several Knockouts division matches with fellow producers Gail Kim. Meanwhile, Rhyno has been helping produce a number of recent ‘Before The Impact’ matches.

