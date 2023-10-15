wrestling / News

Two Matches Added to NWA Samhain

October 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Samhain Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has added a Loser Leaves NWA Match and more to this month’s Samhain PPV. The company announced a #1 Contender’s Match for the NWA Women’s World Championship between Samantha Starr, Missa Kate, Tiffany Nieves, and Celeste for the show, as well as Rush Freeman vs Brady Pierce in the aforementioned Loser Leaves NWA bouth.

The PPV airs on October 28th from Cleveland, Ohio live on FITE.

