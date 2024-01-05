No DQ Match, Main Event Set For NJPW Battle in the Valley

Two matches have been announced for NJPW Battle in the Valley, with the show’s main event officially set. Kazuchika Okada will face Will Ospreay, a match made official at New Year dash. Ospreay challenged Okada at a Wrestle Kingdom press conference.

Elsewhere, Jon Moxley and Shingo Takagi agreed to a No DQ match after New Year Dash concluded.

The event happens at the San Jose Civic on January 13.