Two Names Set For Tonight’s Double Taping of WWE Smackdown (SPOILERS)

WWE will film two episodes back-to-back of Smackdown tonight, and a new report suggests two names will be returning. Fightful Select reports that both Xavier Woods and JBL are set to appear at tonight’s taping in Detroit.

Xavier Woods has been out of action for the entire month after being attacked by the Viking Raiders. Early creative plans were for him to appear on tonight’s episode.

As for JBL, all that was said is that he will be used “in some capacity” at the tapings.