Two New Matches Added To NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo

January 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW has added a couple of new matches to their New Beginning In Sapporo show. The company announced a NEVER Openweight Championship match between EVIL and Shota Umino for the show, as well as a non-title match between El Desperado and SHO.

You can see the updated card below for the February 23rd and 24th show, which airs live on NJPW World:

* IWGP Global Championship Match: David Finlay vs. Nic Nemeth
* New Japan World TV Championship Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Matt Riddle
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: EVIL vs. Shota Umino
* El Desperado vs. SHO
* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI vs. SANADA, Taichi, Yuya Uemura, DOUKI, and Taka Michinoku
* Toru Yano & Tomoya vs. ???

