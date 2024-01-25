Two New Matches Added To NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo

NJPW has added a couple of new matches to their New Beginning In Sapporo show. The company announced a NEVER Openweight Championship match between EVIL and Shota Umino for the show, as well as a non-title match between El Desperado and SHO.

You can see the updated card below for the February 23rd and 24th show, which airs live on NJPW World:

* IWGP Global Championship Match: David Finlay vs. Nic Nemeth

* New Japan World TV Championship Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Matt Riddle

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: EVIL vs. Shota Umino

* El Desperado vs. SHO

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI vs. SANADA, Taichi, Yuya Uemura, DOUKI, and Taka Michinoku

* Toru Yano & Tomoya vs. ???