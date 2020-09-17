wrestling / News
Two New Names Announced For Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse Debut
September 16, 2020 | Posted by
We have a couple new names set for the debut of WWN’s new brand Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse. Kingston has announced that Savannah Evans and D. Vega are set for the show, which takes place on September 26th in Port Richey, Florida and airs live on iPPV at WWNLive.com and FITE TV.
You can see the announcement videos below for the two. They join Fred Yehi, Jon David, Anthony Henry, JD Drake and Jeremy Wyatt at the event.
You in! https://t.co/2NbTxAnnG8
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) September 16, 2020
Gimmewhatiwant https://t.co/NTs8UZPMX3 pic.twitter.com/j76vei2CxF
— *MiracleWorker* D. Vega (@PandaBearVega) September 16, 2020
