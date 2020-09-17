Two New Names Announced For Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse Debut

We have a couple new names set for the debut of WWN’s new brand Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse. Kingston has announced that Savannah Evans and D. Vega are set for the show, which takes place on September 26th in Port Richey, Florida and airs live on iPPV at WWNLive.com and FITE TV.

You can see the announcement videos below for the two. They join Fred Yehi, Jon David, Anthony Henry, JD Drake and Jeremy Wyatt at the event.