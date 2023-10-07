Two Titles Matches Set for Next Week’s NWA Powerrr

– NWA has announced the lineup for next week’s edition of NWA Powerrr. Daisy Kill and Talos defend the United States Tag Team Titles against The Country Gentlemen. Also, Mims faces Zicky Dice in the World Television Championship Tournament Finals.

The new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts on Tuesday, October 10 at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s YouTube channel. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: Daisy Kill & Talos (c) vs. The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & TBD)

* NWA World Television Championship Tournament Finals: Mims vs. Zicky Dice

* Rush & Rolando Freeman vs. The Southern 6 (Alex Taylor & Kerry Morton)

* Sal The Pal vs. Judias