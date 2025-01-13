Tyler Bate Is Close To Making A Return From Injury

According to PWInsider.com, Tyler Bate is very close to making his comeback from the torn pec.

The report suggests that he could be back on Raw as soon as he gets the green light from his doctors, which might be happening soon. Bate has been out of action for several months with a torn pec.

His last match was during the summer, when he teamed up with Pete Dunne to take down Hank Walker and Tank Ledger on an episode of NXT.