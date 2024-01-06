Tyler Bate Officially Added to WWE SmackDown Roster

– As noted, Tyler Bate made his WWE SmackDown debut last night. He teamed up with Butch against Pretty Deadly. Since his appearance, his website profile has now been added to the SmackDown roster on WWE.com, which you can view below (via Wrestle Ops on social media).

Bate and Butch were victorious against Pretty Deadly on last night’s show. WWE also shared the following clip after Bate made his SmackDown debut: