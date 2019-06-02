Tyler Breeze Praises Velveteen Dream After NXT Takover, Says He’s Back in NXT

– Tyler Breeze has some respect for Velveteen Dream following their match at NXT Takover: XXV. Breeze, who ultimately lost the match, spoke in a video released after the show about his thoughts on the match.

“Honestly, if we’re being really, really honest with ourselves, that match could have gone either way,” he said. “Velveteen, he’s North American Champion for a reason. I knew it coming in, but especially after something like that, I’ve gained respect for him. And I think, he’s gained respect for me. Because when you go through something like that, even if I didn’t become the North American Champion the point is, is I’m back in NXT. And I see the landscape has changed a little bit, not just with Velveteen, but with the entire locker room. Like I said, I’m not going anywhere, I’m back in NXT.”