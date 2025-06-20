wrestling / News
Tyrese Haliburton Is Avoiding Social Media Except For WWE
Tyrese Haliburton says that he generally stays off social media lately — unless he’s checking on WWE matters. The NBA star spoke with the press after Indiana Pacers won game six of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and during the press conference he mentioned he’s been off social media since early June with the exception of keeping up on WWE.
“I don’t have the apps,” Haliburton said (via Awful Announcing on Twitter). “I’ll be honest, sometimes I gotta log on to Twitter to see what’s going on with like WWE… I try to stay off as much as I can and just not pay attention to the outside noise.”
Haliburton has long been a vocal WWE fan and has appeared on WWE TV before, both for NXT and Smackdown.
