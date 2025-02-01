wrestling / News
Tyrese Haliburton Attends WWE Smackdown, Confronts Carmelo Hayes
January 31, 2025 | Posted by
Tyrese Haliburton was in attendance at tonight’s WWE Smackdown and had a face to face with Carmelo Hayes. Friday night’s show saw Haliburton in the audience, with Hayes taking a shot at him on the way to the ring.
During Hayes’ match with Jimmy Uso, he ended up at ringside and got in the NBA star’s face, which allowed Uso to take over. Uso ultimately won the match a bit later.
"You don't have to talk about me missing, cause my name ain't Tyrese Haliburton"
MELO 😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9eJ0X03aRx
— The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) February 1, 2025
.@TyHaliburton22 🤝 Jimmy Uso
Tyrese Haliburton is Team Big Jim 🙌#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OOE9r5ld17
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2025
More Trending Stories
- More Details On TNA Wrestling Allegedly Offering Lower Deals To Wrestlers on Roster
- Another Major Superstar Rumored for Return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Reveals They Sometimes Couldn’t Find Jon Moxley During The Shield Days
- Backstagae Update on Possible Names & Surprise Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble