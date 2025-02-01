Tyrese Haliburton Attends WWE Smackdown, Confronts Carmelo Hayes

Tyrese Haliburton was in attendance at tonight’s WWE Smackdown and had a face to face with Carmelo Hayes. Friday night’s show saw Haliburton in the audience, with Hayes taking a shot at him on the way to the ring.

During Hayes’ match with Jimmy Uso, he ended up at ringside and got in the NBA star’s face, which allowed Uso to take over. Uso ultimately won the match a bit later.