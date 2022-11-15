wrestling / News
Various News: Tyrus Fires Back at ‘Woke’ Critics Of His NWA Title Win, Sami Callihan Opening School
Tyrus has heard the complaints about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win, and he has a message for those critics. The new NWA Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to those criticizing his win, writing:
“I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate builds my self esteem! Gives me focus! makes me strong! I’ll keep winning y’all keep watching the New York Times bestselling author #1 late night show and New @nwa world heavyweight champion #tyrussmash #nuffsaid”
– Sami Callihan has announced that he’s opening a wrestling school, the Piledriver Wrestling Academy, in Dayton, Ohio. Callihan wrote:
“BREAKING NEWS
Wanna be a Pro Wrestler or already trained and wanna get better? Here’s your chance!
Piledriver Wrestling Academy
Dayton, OH
Classes starting soon!
For more info e-mail: [email protected]”
