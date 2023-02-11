Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star

Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On reinventing himself after WWE: “You know I went to Impact and reinvented myself. Tyrus was born. And I would argue Tyrus is a bigger name than Brodus Clay now.”

On being motivated to make himself a bigger star: “It’s something [that] fuels me because now I am the main event in my own catchphrase pay-per-view against the guy that I have known since I first took my first steps in the ring in this business in Matt Cardona.”