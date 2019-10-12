Tyson Fury Taking His WWE Match Seriously

In an interview with Cathy Kelley following the Crown Jewel press conference yesterday, Tyson Fury said that he’s taking his match with Braun Strowman and his time in WWE very seriously.

Fury said: “It’s gonna be an amazing transition. I’m a natural entertainer. If you watch boxing you know I’m the biggest personality in boxing sports. So to come over here and get involved in WWE, it’s an excellent experience for me. I’m a quick learner. I’m like a duck in water when it comes to learning things, so hopefully I’ll learn some good moves and try to pull them out on Braun. I’ve been training in the Performance Center for the last week. I’m going to train there for another two weeks and then I’ll go to London, I’m gonna train there. I take everything seriously. I didn’t just come here to throw a couple of punches and that it’s, game over Braun Strowman’s knocked out. I came here to learn and to appreciate how good these guys really are. I don’t take anything for granted. I work really hard.”