Umaga’s Son Zilla Fatu Comments on Making Wrestling Debut

Umaga’s son, Zilla Fatu, recently made his wresting debut and commented on the experience. Fatu appeared at Reality of Wrestling Summer of Champions and spoke with MuscleManMalcolm about the match and more. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On being nervous before the match: “Before going into it, I was really nervous. Really nervous, and I just wanted everything to be protected and not have any hiccups. God blessed me, and we didn’t have any hiccups today, but I still feel I could have done way better.”

On making his debut: “I didn’t know this opportunity would come this fast. I didn’t know me having this match would come this fast, but just thanks to the whole Reality of Wrestling for believing in me and my vision. Thanks to Booker T, too. He played a big role in getting me on this card and actually on a flyer, so that’s something big. I’m blessed to be in this position right now.”