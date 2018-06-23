Quantcast

 

WWE Rumored to Have Pitched The Undertaker a Story and Match for Summerslam

June 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Undertaker WrestleMania 34

– The WrestleVotes Twitter account is that The Undertaker has been pitched a story and potential matchup for this year’s Summerslam event. According to the source on the news, Undertaker being scheduled to work the Madison Square Garden event in July and the Australia Super Show-Down card in October are a good sign that The Undertaker could work this year’s Summerslam.

Additionally, the account notes that the idea is one that Undertaker was actually pushing for at one point in time. You can check the tweet on the news below.

