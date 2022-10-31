wrestling / News

Details On Upcoming Television Features With Tales From The Territories & Surreal Life

October 31, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Tales From The Territories Image Source: VICE TV

– The newest episode of The Surreal Life featuring CJ Perry & Dennis Rodman will be broadcast this evening at 9PM EST.

– Tomorrow’s Tales From The Territories will be available from Vice TV with an episode focused on Stampede Wrestling. The panel will feature contributions by Bret Hart, Abdullah the Bitcher, and others sharing stories regarding the Calgary territory during its heyday. You can see a video clip for the upcoming episode below.

