Details On Upcoming Television Features With Tales From The Territories & Surreal Life
– The newest episode of The Surreal Life featuring CJ Perry & Dennis Rodman will be broadcast this evening at 9PM EST.
– Tomorrow’s Tales From The Territories will be available from Vice TV with an episode focused on Stampede Wrestling. The panel will feature contributions by Bret Hart, Abdullah the Bitcher, and others sharing stories regarding the Calgary territory during its heyday. You can see a video clip for the upcoming episode below.
On a new episode of #TALESFROMTHETERRITORIES, we're traveling back to Calgary, Alberta in Canada to explore legendary stories from Stampede Wrestling with @BretHart, Abdullah the Butcher, “Dr. D” David Schultz, & “No Class” Bobby Bass.
Watch tomorrow at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/5616tkdxAr
— VICE TV (@VICETV) October 31, 2022
