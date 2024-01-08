Update on Matt Riddle and Jacob Fatu Working For MLW and NJPW

Matt Riddle and Jacob Fatu wrestled each other at MLW Kings of Colosseum, and both were announced for NJPW Battle in the Valley. The latter event happens on Saturday. Riddle will team with a mystery partner against Zack Sabre Jr and Bad Dude Tito. Meanwhile, Fatu teams with Fred Rosser and Shota Umino against Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the reason Fatu is on the card is through a deal made with MLW. NJPW and MLW have started a working relationship and more NJPW wrestlers will be appearing there.

Riddle, meanwhile, will be working for both companies.