Update On Mercedes Mone’s AEW & NJPW Statuses, Note On WWE Interest

A new report has some updates on Mercedes Mone’s status with both AEW and NJPW, as well as some clarity on reports of WWE’s interest in her. Fightful Select has posted a report clearing up a bunch of information around Mone after aggregations of a report that AEW plans around her were no longer active spread some misinformation.

The report notes that as of the beginning of December, they were told that the tentative plans originally indicated back around All In for AEW and Mone to work together were no longer active and that the two sides were far apart on terms. It is not clear if the “terms” is in relation to number dates, the schedule, monetary terms, or creative. It is noted that they have not been told, despite insinuations to the contrary on social media, that the door is closed between them. There was one headline floating around aggregating a Fightful Q&A on the matter that said “plans for Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut canceled” but there has never been a report that she was going to debut, nor if there were any plans set at all that could have been “cancelled.”

The report goes on to say that NJPW does want Mone back, but that she is currently not signed to the company. There has been no word on any talks between NJPW and Mone.

In terms of WWE, there has been some word that WWE is planning on renewing talks with several free agents at the start of 2024, but there is no word that Mone is among them. The report also notes that they’ve heard from no one close to the creative team of any plans to prepare for Mone’s possible return, again despite some rumors on social media to the contrary. WWE has indicated interest in bringing Mone back but that is not anything new. For clariy, as of now, there is no word that WWE is bringing Mone back.

Mone last competed at NJPW Resurgence in May, where she suffered an ankle injury that has kept her out of action.