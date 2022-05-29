wrestling / News
Update On MJF’s Possible AEW Double Or Nothing Status
May 29, 2022
A new report has an update on MJF following his skipping an meet & greet before Double or Nothing and a flight being booked for him out of Las Vegas last night. PWInsider and Fightful Select both report that while the AEW star booked the flight out of the city, he did not leave on the plane.
Obviously, that means that he can still potentially appear at Double or Nothing today although his status for the show is not yet confirmed. PWInsider emphasizes in their report that this is absolutely not a work, though of course it can be turned into one if everything gets worked out.
