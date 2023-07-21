Update on Numbers For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Following Late PPV Buys

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that after strong late PPV buys, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door ended up just a hair below last year’s event. Specifically, the final total was 1.6% below last year’s total, which was 141,000.

TV PPV numbers were 5.7% below Double or Nothing and streaming was up 5%. It should be noted that streaming makes up around 70% of domestic buys and more internationally. Japan numbers are not available at this time. Overall, Forbidden Door is up about 2% from Double or Nothing.

Every AEW PPV since last year’s Forbidden door has been in the 140,000 range, but this was likely the second-highest behind Revolution in February.